I don’t make these posts too often but today I got a notification, and it looks like the leaderboard has indeed been active which is cool. So congrats to Tracy from South Africa for reaching her first reward — a 3 month comp of a membership. Sharing is caring, and if your friends end up signing up from your efforts then you can earn up to 6 months comped ($30 value) or a one hour ask me anything with yours truly ($80,000 value because I don’t offer my time anymore in private sessions :P)



You can always check the leaderboard at https://www.danceoflife.com/leaderboard

Have fun and remember that scripture and history are the foundation, so always reason with people from what is true and show them the evidence. As Paul wrote to Timothy, God may perhaps grant them some wisdom in that moment through your efforts.