This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

In this article I will share with you what I do on a daily basis for my health. Treat this more as fun and education, and remember that everything I do today is a result of years of research, tweaking and mistakes — not something you can immediately implement overnight. Although everything here is relatively low-risk, always start with a basic program of vitamins and minerals and branch out from there so you can audit your supplements easily if you start having any kind of adverse reactions.

Everyone’s body and style are different, and I am not encouraging you to be this crazy, but rather just sharing a sample picture of how good principles and discipline can help to weather the storm of life and give you a healthy foundation to stand on. My life fluctuates between being regimented and relaxed because there is always something to take my attention, and that’s OK. Nevertheless the general structure of this routine, and the interventions that are part of it, will always make their way into my day because they do work and I have had great energy, focus and health as a result.

If you are curious about implementing any of these principles into your own routine, speak with your health team. I’ve done this general plan for over 20 years relatively consistently, and despite stress of all kinds my inflammatory markers are all low, my blood pressure is 110/70, my blood sugar is great, testosterone is good naturally and I have no chronic disease by the grace of God.