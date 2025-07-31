This is my response to a good channel I respect, ‪@thetruthisstrangerthanfict4367‬, in regards to a comment posted on my recent interview with Daniel from KLA TV regarding the Sabbath, End Times and other related topics. I am sharing here for the purpose of stimulating conversation and because responses to comments usually get buried. Invitation to chat is always there. His comment is in the attached pictures in order.

My response:

I have over 40 hours of videos on this issue with lots of documentation, and I'm happy to discuss it with you if you are open. You are mistaken, but the question is will you be open to understanding the narrow road on this topic or will you go the way of all Protestants and espouse Gnosticism or tradition on this issue?

The early church honored the Sabbath because the first believers were Jews and the apostles handed that down to their disciples. That's easy to prove and I've documented it abundantly. The great schism was actually fought over the Sabbath, because the Eastern Church accused Rome of profaning the Sabbath and they honored it. Not the case today but that's because we're at the end. The Celts kept the Sabbath well into the 12th century until they were Catholicized by Margaret.

So for well over a thousand years after Jesus the church kept the Sabbath and saw it fitting to rest on the 7th Day. Why? Because the moral commandments are still in effect. Even the Catholic church acknowledges this, and so do all the early church fathers. The issue was not keeping the Sabbath, the issue was not being like the Jews who were legalists or gluttons and profaning the Sabbath.

In 321 AD Constantine, a pagan and acting as the pontifex, transferred the sabbatical aspect to the first day of the week. Because Christians had just been released with persecution, spineless Church authorities were not about to challenge the emperor. So they came up with all sorts of poetic nonsense to justify that now the Christian Sabbath was Sunday. Gnosticism had already influenced the church for hundreds of years by then anyway through people like Clement of Alexandria. But this was by no means universal because most of the world kept the Sabbath for several hundred years after that as I previously stated.

So historically you are wrong. If the early church fathers and well into the 11th century with people like the patriarch of Constantinople all believed honoring the Sabbath was just as important as not killing or not stealing or not lying, then your belief is not in alignment with the first half of the church's history. Your belief is actually Gnostic, because you are appealing to some hidden spiritual meaning and reinterpreting God's moral law to your liking, but the law is literal and it is designed for your good just like the other commandments. If you think that as a Christian you have a license to kill or steal or lie then you're not a Christian. I know that you don't believe that so then why do you make an exception for one of the commandments?

It is because you have fallen into the trap that most Protestants have fallen into, which is either to go with tradition and follow the Catholic Church by keeping Sunday as the Sabbath or by going with Gnosticism and saying things like Jesus is your Sabbath or that every day is a rest in God. These things sound nice and inspiring but in fact they are just Gnostic ideas as old as time.

The moral commandments are unchanging and we are not saved by keeping them, but they are also a measurement of your genuineness. I have yet to meet somebody who genuinely tried to rest mindfully one day out of the week and then for them later to complain that it was a waste of time. If you think that taking a day off to rest with God on your mind is a waste of time then I think you have a heart issue at best.

Although this is not a salvation issue right now because nobody needs perfect theology to be saved, it will be a salvation issue because the Beast which is the papacy will come back into the world just as the Bible predicted. If you believe that the Beast is not the papacy then that is a major problem in your eschatology and why you stumble over this. Nevertheless I'm willing to discuss these things with you as well. Regardless, the papacy will be resurrected and the mark of the obedient Catholic is to obey the word of the pontiff. It's not just about Sunday laws. It will be about participating in this spiritual delusion with Sunday sacredness and climate change and Eucharistic miracles and many other things.

When you realize what the Sabbath actually is, which is a physical picture of the Gospel, then you understand why Satan will receive worship through a counterfeit day of rest through his counterfeit mediator on Earth. When they begin enforcing the spiritual delusion that is when it will become a salvation issue. At that point in time your Gnosticism or tradition is not going to save you but do the opposite. Those who refuse to participate will experience history repeating just as it was in the 4th century when Christians were called Judiazers and forbidden to rest on the Sabbath. Or the 8th century when the pope accused those who rest on the Sabbath as Antichrist and persecuted them. Or the 12th century when the Inquisition killed countless people.

You are a smart guy. Learn the truth and do not be stubborn. Hebrews 4 was written to Jews who were on the fence about following Christ. I can tell you right now that the absolute last thing that the author would have written is that by being a Christian you could break one of God's laws for free, especially a law that is specifically told to you to remember and identified God's people throughout time. That means the interpretation you have is wrong. Look in history and you will see the early church nor the apostles ever believed such a thing.

From Adam all the way before Mount Sinai people kept the Sabbath. That's also easy to prove. Jesus says the Sabbath was made for man not the Jews. The first thing that mankind experienced after being created was resting with God on the seventh day in paradise, as a physical sign of the final physical redemption of the Gospel. God does nothing unintentionally, so realize that your beliefs are not your own but rather you are just following in the footsteps of many heresies and deceptions in history.

I'm happy to discuss these things with you anytime, but all those who God has chosen to save will come to the awareness of this truth if they are left alive, because as the system comes to power again and begins to enforce worship it will become glaringly obvious and people's mocking and cleverness will turn to sorrow and humility.

All the major judgments in history happened on the Sabbath, from the flood to the final Egyptian plague to Jericho to the two temples. If I were a betting man and I had to pick one day out of the 7 days that exist for Jesus to return, it would be the Sabbath. As to which one -- who knows -- but as the time draws near - every seventh day will be increasingly more important and meaningful.

So do not be stubborn. If you think you are so right, then let's chat. Are you willing to look at the evidence? Is spending one day mindfully with God to remember eternity and the gospel and your salvation a burden to you? Is spending one day resting from your labors and making it special so that you can remember the timeless things, something that is difficult to do or a waste of time?

Examine yourself and also examine the evidence if you have the courage.