When I started my YouTube channel in fall of 2022, it was actually all by chance. Someone had sent me an atheist meme with a bunch of equivocations about God and the Bible on it, so being that I was just starting to get back into my faith — it motivated me enough to get over my fear of the camera (and lack of production) and just film a video refuting it. That video is long gone somewhere in the ether, but the audio is still available in the library. Nevertheless, it began a journey over the ensuing years that I could have never expected nor even planned.

Today that journey finds its synthesis in what I could very well call my “magnum opus,” which is the release of my new book and audio series: The Seven Transformations: Finding the Narrow Road by Pursuing a Sovereign Christ.

I had said to myself, “no more books!” after I finished a long stretch of editing and publishing last year in 2025 — something I could have probably gotten a Guinness World Book record for, but applying for that is a real hassle :P Either way, at the beginning of 2025 I released my 600 page devotional. Then I removed the profanity from my Don’t Let the Devil Boil Your Frog book and I added 20,000 words to my book, The Gratitude Map — narrating it all over again and creating a workbook and art poster to go along with it. I completely rearranged and re-published my 800 page book on health and wellness, Dance Your Way Through Life. I then published the 500 page Berean Q&A book, and a little while after that I released 3 volumes (800 pages each) of my various Bible studies. That’s something like over 4,000 pages edited and released in the span of about a year, which is absolutely crazy. And especially after spending about 300 hours creating FENNEC, I thought I could finally take a break.

But God never does things you expect or plan for, so part of faith is dealing with the unexpected. We can always count that God’s movements are for the good, but they often take us by surprise also. In my case, there were many things that came up as necessary topics to cover after I had released my USB in the fall of 2025. These “last minute” pieces were critical to the puzzle, so I spent more time and assembled over 100 hours of content to add to the library through various studies, like my study on the Church, or sexuality and marriage, or Matthew 24 or Christ is King or basically anything that came out from January to June of 2026.

At the end of this wave of activity, I had one more spot to fill for my Wednesday release on the week that the Salvation series would end. I thought it was funny that I had done all of this work, only to have 1 spot remaining and nothing more to say. “God will figure it out,” I thought to myself. Well, He certainly did, because what hit me in a week or two after that point was a realization so profound and so meaningful, that I was motivated (despite my averseness to writing anything more) to write a new 500+ page book, create a new art poster and record the book for release as an audio series from now through 2027.

What I realized was plainly this: everything comes back to God’s sovereignty. In doing all of these extra works in 2026 to complement the library, God had been putting the pieces together for me to finally see something that I believe is incredibly valuable, profound and also incredibly unique. It is the key to completely consistent doctrine in all the seven major points of theology, and that key is God’s sovereignty. It made me realize that all of this time I wasn’t just making random studies or being contrarian to be unique, but rather chasing something that was true and, unfortunately, very unknown to most of the Christian world because of the countless deceptions of Satan.

I finished this book, which is over 140,000 words, in about two weeks. By the grace of God, that comes out to writing 10,000 words per day — quite the feat if you have ever written anything. The information of 1000+ hours and 5000+ pages present in my library was fresh in my mind, and with that freshness I was able to get everything out on paper in one coherent, consistent worldview. This worldview unites all doctrines into a logical sequence and framework, because everything is related to everything and also because everything comes back to a sovereign view of God — with the opposite also being true, that denying God’s sovereignty is the root of all doctrinal error.

It is in some way the “theory of everything” in theology, and I do not believe anyone has presented this before which is why I am so excited to share it with you.

So with the end of the Salvation series, and the completion of the library, also comes a new beginning. The audio series will continue through 2027, on Fridays, and we will go through all of the major doctrines of theology: soteriology, christology, thanatology, ecclesiology, eschatology, cosmology and the Sabbath. These will be high caliber, dense audio lessons so make sure you tune in and take notes. There is a total of 11 hours of content in the audiobook. If you have ever wanted a comprehensive, condensed and unified version of everything I believe all in one place — this book will be it.

It will be like a crash course going through my entire library in about 8 months, but now with fresh eyes and hindsight on our side :)

How it all comes together will utterly blow your mind, and this will be my lens going forward and how I structure my thinking. The Bible Studies page (and the USB) have been organized according to these categories to make things more thorough, and this book will serve as my definitive theology resource. It is now available in the shop in colorful paperback with quality paper, and each chapter also has the typical QR code mechanism so you can go to dedicated studies for additional support while you read.

I hope you are as excited as I am about this project, and I hope this new resource blows your mind and also encourages you. I also hope you will use this resource for your home churches, home education or your own efforts to spread the truth. It all comes back to the same thing, and in the coming delusion discernment will be more precious than gold.

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