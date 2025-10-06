While we deal with psyop after psyop, we have to remember that God is sovereign — and that He definitely has a sense of humor.

In 2020 when I finished my 750 page behemoth of a book, Dance Your Way Through Life, I was totally burned out on writing books. I said never again. NEVER. And then a year later, with all of the shenanigans, I found myself writing a book about psyops, dark to light and research the historicity of Christ, all of which was timed with some a collapse in my finances and health, leading me back to Jesus and beginning the next leg of my life’s journey to do what I do today.

But after that I was DONE. No more books, I said.

Within 6 months I lost my voice and couldn’t really talk anymore, forcing me to take it slow and focus on prayer, learning about the Sabbath and taking it easy from creating content. I was eager to pivot all my energy and skills in my new direction, but the foundation is what matters — and during those 9 months of quietness I studied many things and also wrote another book on prayer and dealing with suffering, The Way Home.

Once I got my voice back and started my YouTube channel, I said to myself I would never write a book again. The losing the voice thing was just a fluke, now that my voice had become somewhat functional there was no more need for books. They take a lot of effort to put together, you have to buy an ISBN, format the book, find a printer, market the book, yada yada. I was done writing books.

Well, 2025 came around and after a lot of requests, I decided to overcome my discomfort and start a merch store, for the sake of listeners having things that could help them in their walk and spreading the truth with others. After wracking my brain from morning to midnight weeks at a time, the store was created and I realized I could sell my previous books in my own store — rather than dealing with Amazon and having to over-inflate my prices just to get a decent commission. The printing company I was using was also getting way expensive after COVID, so long story short one thing led to another and I ended up writing another book, my 600+ page devotional.

Even though I didn’t want to write another book, I had actually been writing one this entire time with all of my theology articles — things that I was writing just for the pleasure of writing and having material that is not so gloom and doom but encouraging and focusing on the gospel and timeless things.

Well, now that I had a store and I could sell my own books — now we have a problem. I loved my old books but they had to change. The Gratitude Map was a great book, but the program never got off the ground the way I wanted it to, and the book still had New Agey nonsense in it that needed to be taken out. I didn’t want to let it go, because God had been the source of my gratitude practice and the efforts that led to writing that book — even though my efforts quickly got subverted by New Age philosophies.

So because I’m a perfectionist, I decided to go through the entire book and redo the whole thing. I added about 20,000 words, re-recorded the entire thing for audio listening free on the website, turned the PDF workbook into a real, physical workbook that is way cooler than I could ever have imagined it before, and made a giant poster to help visually display the teachings of the book. It became a real program.

Then I decided, since I was it, to remove the profanity from my book, Don’t Let the Devil Boil Your Frog, because it wasn’t consistent with my message anymore. So that was done.

Then I realized that there was great information in my health book, that I had adapted into my health articles, but still some things weren’t adapted. I wanted to redo my health offerings, and then I decided to sell supplements that are research proven and vetted to help people get healthier and make it this whole thing. After several painstaking weeks of working all day 6 days a week, I went through my articles and my old book — you know, the one that I said I would never write any books after — and created an even BIGGER book on health and wellness, clocking in at just under the maximum page count for the printer of 799 pages. Never again.

So now we come closer to the present moment. As I was finishing the Dance of Life Library, I had the idea to create an AI upgrade version where you will have JSON files (specialized text files for AI) of everything I’ve made, so that you can dump it into a machine and turn it into your own personal tutor or glossary that you can ask questions on all my material. Eventually the tech will be feasible for me to run one for everyone free of charge, which is what I wanted to do, but it’s not feasible right now. So I made the files available because these things change fast.

But now we have yet another problem for my “not wanting to write books” situation. I said to myself, “it would be nice to train it on all the questions people have asked me and all the quiz questions I’ve published over the years.” Yeah. It would be nice, a nice amount of work! So several more weeks of grinding hard, searching through all of my emails, chats, messages on various platforms, manually copying quiz questions from my YouTube page, figuring out clever ways to integrate the data and eventually something really neat was born: Berean Q&A!

This book is a collection of over 750 questions that I have been asked (or that I have asked) on a variety of topics from faith related to health related. It has several parts:

A discussion Q&A where the content is more longform in paragraph style

A quizzes section where you will have hundreds of questions from all the quizzes (both the Fennec Fox Certification and YouTube quizzes)

A study guide section with selected verse blocks from my presentation notes on key topics, as well as ALL of the visual aides from my studies

Weighing in at another whopping 586 pages and about 200,000 words, the book is in full color on nice paper just like the health book and devotional, and it makes the perfect companion to all the others. I think it will be a fantastic resource for you to learn by dialogue and testing, and it’s also great material for home schooling kids or starting your own home church or bible study group. I hope you will enjoy it and teach others of the value of being a true Berean Fennec Fox. When you grab your copy of the book, see if any of your questions are in there! :P If you have ever wanted any written studies from me besides the devotional, this is about as close as I will get to publishing written studies of my videos — so make sure to grab yourself a copy.

An important final note is that the Question Thread in the Fennec Fox Chat will be locked going forward and eventually deleted. This is to centralize everything to the General Chat where you can converse and ask questions there, and reduce the amount of places I am going to answer questions. I will also be taking a step back from answering every question in the comments or my messages. If you want to ask me a question, email is the best way. Even then, I will refer you to my work if the question has already been answered, as there is now a robust amount of material in all types of media (print, audio, video) to deal with practically every major topic. Eventually I will have an AI trained on my work and this will be a helpful resources, and I also plan on doing AMAs in the future, but I am trying to control the amount of responses and conversations I’m having for the sake of time management — especially since many critical questions have been answered in-depth — so use all of these great resources and get edified, so that YOU can answer questions for others!

PS: The legendary famed Fennec Fox Certificate is rumored to be included in the book. This certificate was only available to people who aced the 420 point Fennec Fox Challenge. The book will have 2 copies so you can fill them out and frame them :P

PSS: The book also comes with a matching “Berean Notes” themed spiral notebook. Now you can have a great book, take notes in your notebook and drink your favorite drink from your fox mug!

Grab Book