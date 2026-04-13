After I wrapped up the majority of my works in 2025, a few more stragglers came in by divine providence. I said to myself that when I would fill up the next 800 page volume I would release it and be done, and so today that release has come. There were 3 Bible Studies Volumes, each at about the maximum print count (800 pages), and now there is a 4th. That’s about 3200 pages of Bible Studies! Wowzers! This now completes all my major works in 4 volumes and will be available in the store going forward.

What is in this volume, you ask? Well, let’s see:

Over 20+ major studies released from late 2025 to summer of 2026

Important posts/articles, like my Revelation 20 correction of “chilia”

All of the articles, FAQ, about for FENNEC

VDS #21-24 presentation notes

200+ new discussion question/answer pairs not in the Berean QA

Now, why should you get these presentation notes?

These are more edited than the digital version that is available in the library, so titles, layout, bold, spelling, etc. is more taken care of in this print version

All of the notes are collected and organized/standardized in volumes alphabetically, so you don’t have to go looking for notes haphazardly

A printed book is way better than spending way more money to print it and staple the notes yourself :P

It makes your library look HUGE and COOL

All the cool foxes are doing it

This particular volume of works is NOT available in the online library

Overall this volume is jam-packed with info just like the others and an excellent resource to complete the entire set. It will come in an orange color and be priced the same as the others with the same paper quality. I hope it helps you be a Berean and help others grow some ears too :) Enjoy!

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