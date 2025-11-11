You voted, you got it.

A few weeks ago I ran a poll asking if you’d be interested in seeing all of my presentation notes adapted into printed books, and out of 322 who voted — a majority (286) voted a resounding “Yes!” So, here we are.

Have you ever wondered what 940 hours of content looks like in written form? Well, wonder no more little fox, because now all of my bible studies have been converted into physical books. They come in 3 volumes, totaling about 2400 pages and around 650,000 words. Wow! Kind of like a mini encyclopedia set :P They’re even color coded so you can brighten up your library. If you have ever wanted to have my presentation notes in a nice, printed and official edition — now’s your chance! This is also about as close as I will ever get to writing my studies out, so if you’re a reader or you like physical copies, these will be a great addition to your library.

I also said I would never be writing any more books after my 650 page devotional, then I re-released my book on gratitude and added 20,000 words. Then I said no more books, but because I’m a perfectionist, I re-did all my health info and released an 800 page health book. Then I said no more 800 page books. Then I released my 600 page Q&A book, because I didn’t want all that typing and question answering to go to waste. Then I said for sure no more books. So now, because God has a sense of humor, you get not one, not two — but THREE 800 page books. LOL. Enjoy.

You now have access in written form to practically everything I’ve said in those 950 hours — all my arguments, all the verses I used, all the pieces of evidence, all of it at your little paw tips. You can use it to follow along with the videos, read, add to your notes or even make your own presentations.

To say these took a lot of work to put together would be a severe understatement. I had to take the PDFs of all my studies (that were already laid out in different indentations and styles) and change them to DOCX files (Word), then import into Mac Pages, go through the entire thing and RE-FORMAT because bolds, titles, spaces and alignments etc. were ruined. If you’ve ever done anything like that you know how absolutely tedious it can be, and when you’re dealing with 2400 pages — we’re talking days upon days of non-stop staring at a screen and squinting as you look at bullet point colors and sizes and indents and lines and capitalization and spacing. Definitely glad I am never doing this again!

But now this great work is finally done, and you can have it as part of your home church or bible study group, or for individual study. So, why should you get these books instead of printing out your own from the PDFs in the online library? Well, I’m glad you asked! Cue more bullet points!!!

Standardized font and font size(s) across all presentations for easy reading (12pt, Verdana)

Standardized bullet scheme (overall same themes, but there is some variation due to stylizations that would have taken way too long to universalize)

Standardized color (bullets, scripture verses color — everything is black, makes printing cheaper too)

Fixed spelling and grammar errors, capitalization, etc. (I think I got all of them, but when you’re dealing with that many words there still may be some stragglers)

Re-formatted bold titles, title sizes, outline spacing and indents for presentable look overall and ease of reading and saving space

Includes my post on the 2300 vs 2400 day controversy

Includes a new explanation of the origins of Islam and relationship to the RCC, after the End Times Series episode on Islam, to have a more nuanced perspective (since for my updated video on this topic I did not preserve the presentation notes)

Includes an explanation of why Dispensationalism is the true “replacement theology”

Includes an explanation of Revelation 20 and the true interpretation of the “millennial kingdom”

Includes a discussion on Unitarianism and why it fails

Includes all presentation notes through December 2025

Includes the Healthy Like a Fox Series Presentation Notes

Includes Venerable Day of the Sun #8-20 Presentation Notes

Organized all studies alphabetically, just like an encyclopedia set

80# paper (coated, thicker) for better quality and durability and feel

Perfect bound —> much better than haphazard stacks of paper printed out and stapled or clipped

Removed timestamps and extra resources (like the references posted at the end of various series) — as these took up space. The original PDFs still have these if you need them.

IMPORTANT: Some series (like Salvation) are split between two volumes because of their size and location in the index

IMPORTANT: Several key written studies that were produced into animated documentaries are NOT included, because they exist in the Devotional. These include Why the Jews Are Not God’s Chosen People, Christianity is the True Zen, Why Tradition Fails the Test and Why Dispensationalism is Wrong, Unbiblical & Subversive. If I had included these it would have pushed the page number too high and I would have had to split it into 4 volumes :P

So there you have it. The volumes are also in different colors (green, blue, purple) so they can be identified easier. And with the Bookworm bundle, you can save up to 10% by mixing and matching with other books, so now is the time to stock up! I hope these resources help edify you and others around you with the truth, and it gives you confidence to have important conversations — or even create your own works. I have done the heavy lifting for you, all you need to do is be courageous :)

FUN FACT(s):

I did the math on all my materials and it is a testament to God’s power and glory. My devotional is about 250k words, the Berean Q&A is about 200k words and the Bible Studies total about 650k words. That’s about 1.1 MILLION words written in the last 3 years. Three years is almost 1,100 days, so that comes out to a nice even number of 1,000 words per day.

But wait! There are over 150 Sabbaths in those 3 years, so really it would be 940 days of work, which increases the writing count to about 1,200 words per day.

Combine that with about 940 hours of content produced in 940 days and that’s producing an hour of content every single day. Read that part again.

That doesn’t sound like much, does it? Yeah right! For every hour you need countless others for research, editing, scheduling, and 1,200 words daily is quite a chunk to write every day, day in and day out.

But that’s not all! If you count The Gratitude Map, since I had to edit the whole thing and narrate it again, as well as add another 20k words, that’s an extra 88k words to deal with. Let’s add the giant health book, because those articles were edited, adapted, changed, improved over these few years also. That’s another 331k words. Now we’re up by another 420k words to a total of about 1.5 million.

Using the previous number of 940 days, that’s about 1,600 words per day to deal with. Keep in mind this doesn’t count ALL of the questions and comments answered.

For comparison, a “prolific” professional author might publish 1–2 books (70-90k words) every 2 years. Even journalists (who are among the highest-output writers) usually produce 2–4k words per week; whereas my total was more than double this level. On YouTube, the vast majority put out about 1–2 episodes per week — and that’s probably half-hour videos or shorter. Daily, 6 days a week, an hour length on average, for 3 years is — highly unusual. Even large research-driven podcasts (Lex Fridman, Huberman, etc.) produce at most 1–2 longform episodes per week.

So, considering my sleep has been pretty crap most of the time, I’d say it has been nothing short of a miracle of God to have this level of productivity, wouldn’t you? In my room I have an old little framed picture of the words “Nothing is impossible with God” that I found at a Goodwill when I was going through a rough time in my life a long while ago. I have kept that there, and today as I look at it — it reminds me these words are true. I’m grateful God has given me the strength, know-how and knowledge to bring you a library that has great value in these last days, to help you get edified and know the truth. It’s now finished, and a great work at that, so enjoy it and thanks for being with me on that journey :)

Shop Books