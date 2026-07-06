I made many mistakes in my dental health for the first 20 or so years of my life, through college and into young adulthood. Today, I have learned quite a bit and have documented all of that experience in my health book and articles. I used to get cavities all the time, and for the last 6 years I have neither gone to the dentist for a cleaning nor had any cavities, because of the habits I share in my Oral Care Basics guide.

One of those habits is the use of red light therapy technology, which can be a great addition to your oral care routine for a variety of reasons. The red and near-infrared light aid in reducing inflammation and promoting circulation, and the blue light disinfects bad bacteria. But finding a high quality device is hard to do these days, because there are a thousand different Chinese cheap knock offs, and even what used to be good has cheapened out. I used to recommend the DPL Oral Care device for a few years, but it discontinued, and the “new” version was so crappy I ended up returning it to the manufacturer.

So I did what I normally do when I want to solve a problem — I did my research! After some good digging, I found a reputable company with a high quality product that I could actually carry in the store. It’s called the BioLight Guardian+ (normal version is just the Guardian), and it is very promising.

The BioLight Guardian+ is an elite, patent-pending oral care device that combines blue light with red and near-infrared light in one flexible mouthpiece system designed to support teeth whitening while also bringing a more advanced light-based approach to daily oral wellness. It’s built for consistent coverage, hands-free use and a more proactive oral care routine.

The Guardian+ is BioLight’s top tier oral care device, offering the following:

460nm, 630nm and 850nm wavelengths in 3 modes with a 120 degree beam angle that spread light much farther into areas of the mouth, compared to cheaper devices that shoot the light straight forward and have less coverage.

Magnetic USB charging with 2.5+ hours of runtime.

An impressive 28 mW/cm² light irradiance (for red and near-infrared) and 20 mW/cm² for blue light (measured at 0 in.), which is 40% more power than cheaper devices (which run at 20 mW/cm² for red and near-infrared). This allows for shorter sessions (5 minutes at a time vs. 10-16 minutes).

The mouthpiece is crafted from thick, medical-grade BPA-free silicon and build quality is strong and durable in a one piece, waterproof design.

Overall the device is an excellent addition to your oral health for years to come, as red and near-infrared light actively work to reduce inflammation and maintain gum health, and the blue light helps to disinfect the mouth and gums of unwanted pathogens. In combination with an oral probiotic and used regularly, as well as healthy brushing and flossing habits, the BioLight Guardian+ is a must have for oral health and addresses the key pillars of oral disease. And for those seeking a whitening solution, the Guardian+ has blue light that activates whitening gels for cosmetic treatments. The device comes with 36% carbamide peroxide gel pens for immediate use.

There are many cheap imitation products online that simply do not work or work for a few weeks and then break. BioLight Guardian+ is a top tier product and is one of the few that has been third party tested for effectiveness, material safety and optical output.

So if oral care is important to you and you’re looking to take it to the next level, check out the Guardian+ as it is now available in the store. And if you mix and match with other oral care products you can save up to 10%.

I will also include an extra whitening gel pen for the first 6 orders, as I received extra from the company. So if whitening is part of your goals this is a great time to check it out. Enjoy!

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