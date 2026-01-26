Just when you thought I was done making posters, guess again!

As I was mulling some things and reviewing my inventory, I realized I never made a poster with the super cool graphic from the debunking Lunar Sabbath episode. This is the graphic that’s available in your Berean Q&A book toward the back in the study guide, and it was the product of a lot of research and work at finding something that has been lost for thousands of years: God’s true calendar.

When the Israelites were rescued from Egypt, God revealed to them the true calendar: the natural, perfect clock in the sky. This clock is a beautiful and complex machinery of the sun, moon and stars working in concert over our mysterious, unmoving Earth. As they dance in the firmament above, the cycles of life move to and fro -- with a warm season from the vernal equinox to the autumnal equinox, and a cold season from the autumnal to the vernal. The sun's position in the constellations determines the 12 periods of the year consistently without any need for intercalation, and the moon acts as a second witness -- both to the position of the sun during the day and also for special signs and appointed times, because it has phases.



Now you can visualize this awesome reality with this colorful poster. It comes in all shapes and sizes just like the other ones and is very high quality. It’s great as a simple education tool, or if you want to decorate your home with more biblically oriented art.

Shop Posters