I remember many years ago when I had some significant surgery, I was taking a vitamin C product and testing my baseline using a urine reagent test to keep it steady. Pretty nerdy stuff, I know. Now, because I was a nerd, I knew my baseline before going into the surgery, and I snuck some of the vitamin C tablets with me into the hospital. For several days I took over 500% of the RDI of vitamin C (about 3–4 small oranges worth) per day, and after I was released I tested my baseline again. I wanted to know if trauma made an impact on what the body required for this basic nutrient, and how that related to the RDI given to us by the authorities.

Before I give you the results, I need to explain how these tests work. Basically you pee into a cup and then, using a dropper, place drops of this solution one at a time until the color of the urine changes. The more drops, the less vitamin C you have, because the solution reacts with vitamin C in your urine. Prior to the surgery I was at just a few drops, and despite taking all that vitamin C — what do you guess I was at after a few days of recovery? The answer is over 20 drops. It was nuts, and it was proof to me that the body’s demand for nutrients goes way up when there is healing to do. Especially if you have had surgery or a serious injury, this demand can be astronomically higher than what the RDI tells you is normal or good.

An important caveat is that high doses of ascorbic acid (the form most supplements are in) alone over time may also quicken the rate of inflammation in the arteries. The reason for this is that, in some cases, ascorbic acid can be pro-inflammatory — doing the opposite of what we would want it to do. Highly inflamed people with free-floating iron or copper from various diseases (like Wilson’s disease or hemochromatosis), or people with metabolic disease and high cholesterol may worsen their health with high (500-1000mg+) doses of ascorbic acid daily. This is not true for food sources. In these cases the ascorbic acid enters the blood and reacts with free metals or fats to oxidize them, and then a cascade follows. So this is why you should always know what you’re taking, what form it’s in and what the research says. Because vitamin C has many other components other than ascorbic acid — like rutin and bioflavonoids — it is designed to function as a complex. The best way to get this complex is in nature, but since it’s not practical in some situations the next best thing is to find a good supplement. Ideally you incorporate both into your routine. Acerola cherry powder supplements can be effective if they are organic, but nothing beats liposomal delivery if you are looking to increase blood levels of this important nutrient.

So, with all that out of the way — I am adding a brand new shiny product to the health store that will fall in line perfectly with the others on helping reduce inflammation and improving overall recovery. I have used this liposomal product by Rho Nutrition and I recommend it for a convenient, affordable and highly bioavailable option if you want something more portable than a powder and more potent than food. Rho has great liposomal formulations, and I already stock their glutathione and NAD — two very powerful supplements for overall detoxifying, recovery and inflammation control. Vitamin C plays roles in managing inflammation, collagen, skin, antioxidant reserves, thyroid health and immune health. It is important to have a healthy and well-rounded diet, while also having some specialized tools like this one in your arsenal against the offenses of the toxic world we live in — especially if you are recovering from injury or healing.

Price is around $30 for a bottle and, if you take only 500mg (half the suggested dosage, which is plenty) it lasts you 2 months. You can check it out below:

