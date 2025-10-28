Earlier this year when I started my online store, lots of you wanted hoodies. By the time I got around to the Lord’s Day themed stuff, to go along with the series and poster, it was way too warm for hoodies. So, I vowed that one day, when the time was right, there would be an awesome hoodie — better than all the rest — that you could have for the colder months and rep this important message.

Well, that time is here friends! October has arrived and it’s getting cooler, so that means we can sport our hoodies and use this as an opportunity to strike up important conversations on THE topic of our generation: The Sabbath.

This new hoodie is not like the others in the store, it’s actually a premium fleece hoodie with extra stitching and features. Unlike it’s sister, the Narrow Road hoodie, it has a blown up logo on the back in big embroidery, showcasing the red number “7” with “The Lord’s Day” for an impressive and clear message. But like the Narrow Road hoodie, I preserved the design element of having scripture embroidered on the wrists, which I thought was really cool. For this hoodie, the Old Testament verses are written on the left wrist, and the New Testament ones are on the right. The hoodie comes only in one color (black) and sizes are XS through 2XL.

The hoodie is part of the Lord’s Day collection, which is a unique collection with its own poster and unique travel mug, post cards, hat and shirt — all to help you spread this important message and contend in the coming months and years as the Sabbath issue becomes front and center.

As an ADDED BONUS I will also be including a FREE COPY of Charlie Kirk’s book, “Stop in the Name of God” for the first 100 orders.

JUST KIDDING! But now that book is going out into the world, let’s make sure everyone doesn’t fall for the sleight of hand coming up ;)

Mix and match your new hoodie with existing Lord’s Day gear and grab up to 10% off merch when you bundle and save.

