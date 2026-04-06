Although I do not believe Christians are required to adhere to the dietary laws of the Old Testament, the truth is that God did not give those laws randomly. The foods, in general, that were prescribed and eaten are very healthy foods. These days food has unfortunately become a game of “Russian Roulette” with all of the pesticides, GMOs, mRNA, waxes and other unsavory chemicals, nevermind the loss of nutrition over time because of the Genesis curse.

But biblical foods should still be on our list. For example, I love Ezekiel brand bread because of this reason, it uses a simple and clean recipe from the bible to make some incredibly healthy (and relatively tasty) bread.

With that said, one incredible food that is present throughout the bible is oil. Oil is a sign of anointing, and the Holy Spirit, and it is very valuable. From a nutritional perspective, high quality olive oil is rich in Omega 3s and polyphenols — compounds that act as antioxidants and also enrich your gut microbiome. Good oil (and healthy fats in general) are one of the most basic and important “health hacks” anyone can do, but unfortunately many people today consume way too many processed seed oils and trans fats.

Personally, I think high quality grassfed butter and organic olive oil are some of the best fats you can get, and you should have them in abundance. So I have always kept my eye out for good quality products that are reputable. Recently I found out about Masseria Estate, a smaller, family owned business that sells single cultivar organic cold pressed small batch olive oil in tins, and after looking into them I decided to carry their product in my store. I was already carrying a fantastic Omega 3 supplement by BodyHealth, but now this is a food product that you can include to increase your intake of healthy fats, which have a variety of health benefits. Plus it tastes great :)

And because it’s part of the health store, you can mix and match with other things to save up to 10%. You can check it out below:

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