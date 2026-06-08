Recently I announced the release of my landmark theology book, The Seven Transformations: Finding the Narrow Road by Pursuing a Sovereign Christ. The book is available in the store in paperback and the recordings are available for free on the Bible Studies page under “Soteriology.” Today I am also announcing a complement to this program, which is a super cool poster that visualizes the main principles of the book in a colorful and impressive way.

The Seven Transformations are the seven major areas of theology that need to be transformed, because Satan has been very busy over the last 2,000 years and because we are at the end. In all of these transformations we return to a monergistic understanding of salvation, because monergism is absolute and it is the true gospel. And because there is only one way that monergism works, it in turn reveals only one true doctrine in each major area that is consistent with who we know God to be as sovereign — as a result transforming our beliefs and perspective forever so that we can marvel at the plan of God in our life.

This art poster is designed to help you have the main points of the book displayed in a visual aide, and it has a QR code to the bible study page with the free recordings. It comes in various sizes, like the others, and it makes a great addition to your home, business or church. And now there are lots of art posters available, so you can mix and match and save up to 10%.

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