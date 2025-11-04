I like to snack, and I am ALWAYS on the go. So, it’s super important for me to find sources of fuel that are healthy and also convenient. Unfortunately, when it comes to things like protein bars or snacks — most of the stuff out there is either junk or it doesn’t really taste good. Believe me, I’ve tried them all.

But that changed recently when I came into contact with a relatively new company called PRIMA and their bars. These bars really pack a nutritional punch, and they also meet my perfectionist ingredient standards. They are also tasty! This trio of health, clean formulation and taste is a tough one to balance, but I think they’ve done pretty well. So I decided to sell PRIMA bars in the store so that you can munch on them too.

The other flavors looked really good (like cookie dough…yum) but there was one drawback — they used inulin in these formulations. Cacao was the only one they didn’t use inulin with, so that will be the flavor I am selling. Plus it’s tasty anyway. Inulin is terrible for gut health IMO because it rapidly ferments and it does not distinguish between good or bad bugs, so it’s a free-for-all whenever you eat anything like that. The cacao flavor doesn’t have any of that, and the overall ingredient profile is pretty awesome:

Grass-fed collagen and whey for protein

Grass-fed beef tallow for fat

Sweetened with honey

Cacao for flavor

No seed oils, preservatives, coloring, dye, soy, fibers or ingredients you can’t pronounce. Just good nutrition in a convenient snack to add to your healthy options. Comes in a case of 7 and counts as part of the health collection, so you can mix and match and save up to 10% with the Healthy Fox discount :)

Eat PRIMA