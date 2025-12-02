Good quality salt is one of the simplest, cheapest and most important health hacks you can implement in your daily life. Salt’s benefits are ancient, and in fact the modern word, “salary” comes from an ancient Roman practice of paying soldiers in rations of salt. Salt is vital for life, adrenal health, detoxifying halogens like bromine and maintaining electrolyte balance. But good quality salt is actually harder to find than you’d think.

When I was in college, I used to think that Himalayan pink salt was the best. Later when I was writing the first version of my big nutrition book, I realized that Himalayan salt is actually very dirty and full of impurities. Some say it originates from petrified Nephilim, but I don’t know. It could, with all the nasty stuff that research has found in it — at this point I wouldn’t be surprised!

Regular refined salt is just that, refined. It’s like anything else — refined wheat, refined sugar, etc. — stripped of its natural properties and not healthy. Often it’s also laced with caking agents (like aluminum compounds) or even iodized — but iodized salt is actually not good for you for several reasons, as it increases likelihood of thyroid problems.

This is why there’s so much confusion on salt intake. Sodium itself is vital for life, and healthy salt is actually less sodium than refined salt because it has other minerals and is naturally balanced. The other problem is that today (Americans especially) consume most of their sodium from compounds like sodium nitrates (in meats), MSG and other artificial seasonings that are carcinogenic and not good for you whatsoever.

But healthy salt is life-giving. Research has actually shown that even up to 5 grams per day of salt (not sodium, not MSG or other compounds but wholesome salt) can be very good for health and associated with better health overall. Salt helps to recover from stress because stress tips the body’s hormonal balance off (aldosterone and cortisol), leading to those salt cravings and exhaustion, low blood pressure, etc.

Salt also helps to detoxify from a very common (but not well known) toxin named bromine. Bromine is a halogen, which means it competes with iodine and damages iodine related receptors. Because iodine is the thyroid hormone constituent, bromine toxicity can often manifest as hypothyroid symptoms, or brainfog, fatigue, etc. Since chloride helps to remove bromine effectively, taking 1/4 TSP a day of healthy salt (what I do) can be a great way to start the morning.

So healthy salt is a great addition to your routine, and to your house. Now you can throw the junk away and grab some healthy, ancient sea salt in the shop because I’ve decided to carry my favorite salt — Redmond’s Real Salt. You can now grab yourself a 16 OZ pouch for $13.99, and because it’s part of the health section, you can mix and match and save up to 10%.

Redmond’s Ancient Fine Sea Salt is excellent for seasoning, cooking, pickling or just putting in some water in the morning for overall health. It has a great flavor, it’s harvested in the USA and it is quality salt you can enjoy.

