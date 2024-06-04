If you’re a nerdy little fox, then you will definitely enjoy this update. I have recently uploaded PDF files of my personal presentation notes to several major studies in the library. They are:
The Great Delusion (25 pages)
The End Times Series (208 pages)
The Trinity Series (91 pages)
The Sabbath Series (80 pages)
The Great Error of Transubstantiation (10 p…
