Recently PRIMA upgraded their formulation for their signature chocolate protein bars and, after trying the new ones, I am very pleased. They are way softer and less greasy than the original. It wasn’t much of a change in terms of formulation, as they just added egg white to the ingredient list (so that may be a problem for some) but overall it’s a great product. The original was great too, but if you’ve ever wanted to try these then now is definitely the time. They’re great for travel, camping or just being on the go.

I have about 35 cases of each, so as my gift to you when you buy a box I will include a box of the new one at 50% off until supplies run out, maximum of 4 boxes total (2 + 2) per order. Enjoy!

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