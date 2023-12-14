This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Molecule of the Year

In the 1992 nitric oxide won the "molecule of the year" award(1) for its role as a signaling molecule in the body (telling your cells to do various important things as a chemical messenger) as well as its role in maintaining healthy circulation by promoting the relaxation of blood vessel walls. This last part is very important, because over time our blood vessels stiffen up and become less flexible. Among other factors, this lack of flexibility eventually leads to micro-lesions (from the blood pumping against the rigid walls and pushing at them to expand), and these micro-lesions end up leading to inflammation, build-up, stroke and heart disease.