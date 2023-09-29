This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

It took me thousands of dollars and literally dozens of cavities to learn the simple things I’m going to share with you in this article, but today the teeth I do have left (thank goodness) are in great shape from these habits and the same can go for you regardless of your current situation.

Oral health is critical for the rest of your body. Your teeth are connected to the meridian system and also directly to the blood supply. This means that infection, inflammation or any other problem (like chemicals from dental work or products you use) can all impact the health and status of your body as a whole. Bacteria that colonize your mouth can also affect other areas of your body if they grow out of control, and (so far) we don’t have a way to grow teeth back.

All of these things together make teeth and oral care an extra priority for your biohacking routine and a place where you have to create much more discipline.

Taking proper care of your teeth is fairly inexpensive, but unfortunately most people don’t know how to do that and this ends up being one of the costliest areas of health to intervene. Especially if you have a holistic dentist (which insurance doesn’t cover), you are going to be in for a financial adventure as you realign your bite, get implants or holistic cleanings (like with lasers or ozone) and many other useful services.

The best prevention is a great routine, and in this article you’re going to learn everything there is to be an oral care Superstar: