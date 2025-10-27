This past week on Tuesday, my mom was out riding her e-trike in the neighborhood and a careless driver didn’t see her while rolling through a stop sign and turning left. My mom was hit and she flew off the bike, was rushed to the ER with a concussion and bleeding/bruising, and eventually had to get surgery for a shattered arm. She now has a titanium plate with 15 screws in her right arm.

When things that are unexpected happen to us, we often think it is bad luck, or even question why God would let such things happen. My mom gave glory to God and thanked God for protecting her, because it could have been worse. Now that’s faith! It really could have been worse, and I’m glad she’s still with us and not paralyzed or worse.

So although we often do not know what God’s purpose for suffering and misfortune is in the heat of the moment, the promise of the gospel is that He works all things for the good for those who trust in Him (Romans 8:28). I am sure God has a great purpose, and also if we were to make a list somehow of the things God saves us from every day — we would never get up from our chairs.

In the meantime we will be seeking legal counsel to rectify this issue because the driver is at fault and she was being very irresponsible. The afternoon sun is very dangerous, and also when you’re in a neighborhood with lots of senior citizens and pedestrians it is a formula for disaster if you’re not careful. We ask for your prayers for a speedy recovery with no complications, as well as legal resolution with minimal friction and shenanigans. Thanks in advance.