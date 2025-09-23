After recording non-stop 3 days per week for about 2 months, the Salvation series is finished. The videos are available on the website in the dedicated page in the Bible Studies section, and the presentation notes are uploaded to the library in the resources folder. They are about 600 pages and 150,000 words :P I do not encourage you to binge watch these episodes, but rather watch them with time in between to take notes, meditate on the information and practice it, look at the verses yourself in your own bible, that kind of thing. They will be playing every Friday from now until the end of May, 2026, and there are many deep and heavy topics that will be addressed.

More important content to come in the coming weeks so stay tuned.

To access the library, you can go below:

Access Library