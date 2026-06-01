The Salvation Series has officially come to an end. What have you learned? How have the last 9 or so months changed your life?



For me it has been quite the journey — not just this series but the last 5 years of learning, grinding and doing. But with every ending God brings a new beginning, and the next leg of my own journey begins. Now that my core library is out and in the world, my goal will be to shift to a more tactical position so that more can learn these important truths. I want to help people learn and become leaders in their own circles with the various resources I've created, and guide where I can so that people can take action in their circles and use the gifts that God has given them.



Don't worry! I'm not going anywhere, but now that all of the major work is done -- I am looking forward to a (little) more balance in my life. Hopefully. At least for a few months :P



Nevertheless, there is still a lot coming and planned. I have some major releases and projects that will still be released in the next month, which will put the proverbial “icing on the cake.” VDS news updates will continue as normal. If interview or group opportunities arise then those will get thrown into the mix also.

I will also begin doing monthly AMA (Ask Me Anything) livestreams going forward on the first Monday of every month (approximately) at 12pm my time (Mountain Standard Time, Arizona). I will go live for an hour with an option to stay for an additional hour. It will be a new adventure! I will try to pick one random comment I’ve gotten in between each of those sessions (because I DO read comments) and answer it at the beginning to warm things up, and then you can ask me whatever is on your mind. The lives will rotate through the seven major areas of theology throughout the year, so every month will focus on a different topic. Please stay on topic when you join so everyone can benefit and we don’t get distracted.

Also, the lives will be broadcast on YouTube, Substack and Rumble. Due to the nature of livestreaming and the differences in each platform, I have decided to handle engagement on YouTube. I will be using a platform (Restream) to aggregate chats from YouTube and Rumble into one spot, however Rumble is very limited in its features and Substack chats aren’t yet integrated. YouTube has a lot more freedom in this area, so the point is this: if you want to just hang out and watch, then go wherever you feel most comfortable. If you want to chat or send me SuperChats, etc. then please go to YouTube as that will be where you can do those things best.

After the live the recording will be deleted from these platforms, because I will post it with a cover and new title (based on the topics discussed) as a video for anyone to watch. This will be done a week later. So bring your notebooks, bring your questions and have some fun with me in the coming months. If these are useful then it may branch out to more live-type situations, but we’ll see.

UPCOMING LIVES FOR 2026:

Mark these on your calendar so you have them. All dates will be at 12pm Mountain Standard Time. Once we cycle through these, we will begin the cycle all over again.

Monday, August 31st — Soteriology

Monday, October 5th — Christology

Monday, November 2nd — Thanatology

Monday, November 30th — Ecclesiology

Monday, January 4th (2027) — Eschatology

Monday, February 1st (2027) — Cosmology

Monday, March 1st (2027) — The Sabbath

I will send a reminder email a week beforehand and then on the day of, with the link to the watch page on YouTube. Again, if you do not care which platform to be on — simply log online at that time and you will get a notification on Substack/Rumble etc.

Until then, I hope your ears have gotten bigger in the last few months and you are doing something with all that you have learned. God bless.

August 31st has already been scheduled, so you can join the watch page and set a notification below:

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