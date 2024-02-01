This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Many years ago there was a product called “The Greatest Vitamin in the World.” No joke, and the product was pretty good, but they got into some legal issues for one reason or another and eventually disappeared. It was probably the only multivitamin I would ever recommend because it met all of the standards that I am about to share with you here, but as a result it was also 9 big capsules to down every day and few people can deal with that.

And this is where we come to the inherent problem with multivitamins.

The idea behind a multi is to provide convenience and minimize having to babysit a pillbox full of various vitamins, which in essence is good. I take a lot of pills today, but I’m used to it after over two decades and it doesn’t bother me. Other people are different and the convenience is a selling point. But convenience comes with a cost, and with a multi you have three major problems — each of which are interrelated to one another. I will outline them below in no particular order and then offer you some thoughts afterward.