In this article I’m going to discuss the popular supplement, ALCAR. If you’ve never heard of it before, this will be a great introductory lesson that’s based on the research.

What is ALCAR?

Carnitine is an amino acid found in meat (”carne” = “meat” in Latin) and is essential for your mitochondria to break down fatty acids for energy. The body can make carnitine from lysine and methionine (two other amino acids common in the diet) and you don’t have to eat meat to have normal levels of carnitine. The final stage of this amino acid in your body is acetyl-l-carnitine, and it is what helps your mitochondria make energy from fatty acids.(1) Nevertheless, both l-carnitine and acetyl-l-carnitine are forms you can supplement and they have their own areas of effectiveness. Acetyl-l-carnitine, or “ALCAR,” helps to fight oxidative stress in the brain and boosts cognition,(2-4) while regular l-carnitine has been researched for weight loss, physical performance and heart health.(5-8)