An Unlikely “Fountain of Youth”

Metformin is the commonly known type 2 diabetes drug and it was synthesized from French lilac in the 1920’s. Rapamycin is a unique anti-fungal and anti-bacterial substance produced by soil bacteria. It was discovered on Easter Island during a Canadian research expedition in the 1960’s, and it was predominantly used to help someone with an organ transplant by suppressing their immune system.

Both of these drugs have gained massive popularity in the last two decades for their potential anti-aging effects, with animal studies and research from people like Dr. David Sinclair and others showing their significant ability to impact the specific metabolic pathways mTOR and AMPK. Don't worry if that sounds like gibberish, because we'll try to get a simpler idea in this article.