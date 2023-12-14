This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

My Sermorelin Story

You aren’t a true “biohacker” until you find yourself sitting in the kitchen preparing an intramuscular injection of a peptide to stimulate growth hormone levels (legally) and wondering to yourself, “What the (expletive) am I actually doing here?”

This was me several years ago when I got myself a month of sermorelin injections, having to prepare (and administer) them at home even though I absolutely hated needles. It was a fun experience and although it doesn’t really tempt me anymore these days, it was worth the time and money to experiment and see at least how far I was willing to go in my curiosity (or craziness?) to attain optimal health.