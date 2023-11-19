This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Alien Water

One of my favorite movies as a kid was James Cameron’s 1989 The Abyss. I’ll never forget the classic scene when the alien consciousness comes into their station as a “water worm” hovering around and interacting with the main characters. Not only was it a visual breakthrough at the time, as all of Cameron’s movies usually are, it was also a mind-blowing idea. The notion that an alien intelligence inhabits our Earth’s oceans, uses it to take form and communicate, build technology and observe our actions was something totally fascinating to me as a young science nerd.

Of course today I know these things are just Jesuit fairytales, but it was fun to dream.

Yet despite this Hollywood sci-fi dramatization, perhaps the idea of intelligent, alien water is not too far off. It’s strange properties and fascinating behavior is definitely something to be investigated. For how simple water appears, it’s an immensely complex fluid. It is engineering perfection, and according to some people, intelligent and capable of holding on to memory.

We’ll dive into some of that here, but it’s important to gain a fundamental appreciation for just how weird water actually is first. Consider the following two examples.