I’ve had the store now for over a year, and as time moves on you learn things as you go. Last year I re-released my health book, and also created a new free health series (Healthy Like a Fox) and a free Health & Wellness page with a bunch of great resources, as well as vetted supplements that help reduce inflammation, improve gut health and maximize recovery.

However living in the Arizona heat is not fun, and with the coming heat wave I had to decide what to do with certain supplements that are more sensitive. I experimented with reflective packaging and dry ice packs last year, but the reality is that it is just a hassle and I would rather not deal with it.

So instead, I came up with a better option! Enter the Summer Supplement Blowout Sale.

From now until May 31st (or until supplies run out), select heat-sensitive supplements will be on sale so that you can stock up. Come June 1st they will be marked unavailable and I will resume selling them sometime in September. To help you stock up I have marked these products with special “Hot Summer Sale” sun tags on the cover photos, and you can enjoy 15% on top of the mix and match discount (up to an additional 10%) with other non-heat sensitive products. A brief list of the products available on discount is as follows:

Vitamin K2 (300mcg): This is a fermented high quality option and 2 month supply

Masseria Estate Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil: High quality olive oil from small farms

Liposomal Vitamin C: therapeutic dose of vitamin C for recovery and inflammation

PRIMA chocolate protein bars : these are excellent snacks with clean ingredients and the new version is even better, so those will get mixed in randomly with the previous lot

Pure GG Probiotic: this is a strain of rhamnosus that has been studied to improve stress, immunity and resilience

Eannatto DeltaGold Tocotrienols: highly potent antioxidant and aid for lipid health

EcoPhage: this is a phage product (bacteriophage) that helps to “police” the microbiome and is part of an overall support strategy

BioGaia Prodentis: this is an oral probiotic, researched to improve dental and gum health, great to pair with a red light therapy oral device

Fatty15: a newly discovered fatty acid with loads of research and benefits, think of it like a sister to Omega 3 but with different properties

Pendulum Metabolic Daily Pro: Pendulum’s flagship Akkermansia product for metabolic health

MegaSporeBiotic: an excellent spore based probiotic product that resists digestion and helps to police the colon of unwanted bugs, great for overall microbiome support

SunButyrate: Liquid butyrate for colon health, a key for anyone’s gut health stack

Liposomal Glutathione: therapeutic level of this master antioxidant for overall health, recovery and detox

Liposomal NAD: therapeutic level of NAD in a liposomal format for high bioavailability, great for recovery, aging and natural energy without jitters

Omega 3 by BodyHealth: a therapeutic level of Omega 3’s with the powerful antioxidant, astaxanthin

Mega IgG2000: an excellent choice for healing gut inflammation and helping inflammatory problems

So there you go! If you ever wanted a chance to stock up and grab a major discount, now is the time. I hope these things help you stay healthy so you can spread the truth to others.

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