The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Diana Jones's avatar
Diana Jones
10h

Every time I go through this I think of Paul and how he was flogged and stoned to the point they thought he was dead. He counted it all as joy to speak about Christ and he went right back into the city and kept at it. I get all butt hurt every time my family or friends won’t listen to the true gospel because they are caught up in false religion. Or that they make fun of my beliefs. It’s hurtful. But like the lady Kelly said, we have to thank God for the opportunity!!You are doing amazing things for so many Tudor! You’ve helped me understand so many things that I didn’t understand. I know this speaks for many others out there.

Thank you for your encouragement because a couple days ago I was praying in tears over this very thing. I forget it’s the Lord’s doing if they come to Him. I put it on myself thinking I can maybe say or do something for them to see. We can only speak the Truth and hope that eyes will open and hearts will soften. If they are His, it will happen. And I just believe and have faith in that.

Be encouraged Tudor! You are doing amazing things for the Lord. I sure appreciate you and all your work and endeavors. May God continue to give you strength and courage. He will help us all endure! Praise God!🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼

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Kelly Coulson's avatar
Kelly Coulson
11h

Tudor,

I would be thanking God for this man’s criticism because it is in these moments that our faith and our love for the Lord are tested and truly shine through. Beautiful words you have written here for everyone who has and will have to endure criticism for their faith. We must pray for everyone regardless of the way in which they believe and say thank you to God each and every time that he brings that critical person to us because God knows what they may need and what they may need is a gentle prayer of encouragement and love . I will pray loving prayers for this gentleman and pray that he finds what it is he was truly seeking when he decided to contact you. Thank you for sharing Tudor and thank you for following the Lord so closely and truthfully. God bless you my friend.

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