“Focus on your form instead of your form.”

What does this cryptic phrase mean? It means invest in developing good form of movement and your physical form will align accordingly. When you nurture flexibility, coordination, body weight control, core strength and musicality you will not only feel good — you will look good too. You will move with poise, confidence and grace, and you will develop your presence and appreciation for the physical world. Your body will align and your heart will shine, radiating an authentic smile to everyone around that is undeniable, inviting and contagious.

Fulfilling, mindful movement is as fundamental to a great life as fulfilling, mindful eating. In this article we will review some simple principles that will serve as guides on the road to creating beautiful form (in both senses of the word) as you move mindfully through life.

Pillar #1: Flexibility

For both the body and the mind, flexibility is important. If a mind is rigid, it cannot grow, and the same goes for your form. While it is true that some are born with flexibility built into their ligaments, having a regular practice of stretching is key for good long-term health and your ability to have good form. Remember the principle that movement is life. This means that when something becomes rigid it gets closer to death. Your muscles become tight through constant exertion, growth or nutritional imbalances. This tightness creates knots, reduces your flexibility and hampers circulation. The body gets less blood and vital nutrients in those areas as a result, and over time you atrophy like anything else because of improper flow.