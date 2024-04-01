One of life’s greatest challenges is to forgive. Whether it is forgiving others or simply forgiving ourselves, forgiveness is a constant practice that we must engage in because the world is never short on opportunities to hold a grudge or to feel condemned.

In this powerful course I will share with you priceless life lessons on how to make forgiveness a practice of life. The program is simple, straight to the point and full of practical wisdom. It condenses over 20 years of experience so that you can benefit in a fraction of the time, and it will arm you with practical strategies to find freedom by learning what forgiveness truly means.

This is the 5 Steps to Forgiveness.

What’s in this course?

8 powerful video lessons on what forgiveness is and how to master it in your life

Reflective journaling session at the end of each lesson

Course PDF to help you visually see the 5 Steps of Forgiveness

Additional resources

Who is this course for?

This course is for anyone who wants to find more freedom in their life by mastering the practice of forgiveness. Whether you are dealing with something fresh, have old stubborn wounds that won’t go away or simply want to learn practical skills to better deal with the onslaughts of daily life — this course will offer you practical and powerful tools to achieve your goals.

Although the course is not designed exclusively for a Christian audience, Christian principles and teachings on forgiveness from the bible and Jesus’ life will be offered alongside secular perspectives for a comprehensive approach to mastering this valuable skill. The information presented is timeless, powerful and relevant to all walks of life.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below: