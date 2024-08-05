This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

The body uses proteins and fats as building blocks to repair damage done over the course of the day from injury, toxins and stress. It also uses these components for creating new cells, hormones, growth and regulating important processes like sleep. The amino acid tryptophan, for example, is used in the complex chain of creating melatonin, which helps you sleep.

Why this is important is that the quality of our building blocks determines the result of the building. It makes sense, doesn’t it? If you made a giant skyscraper from poor quality materials, it is a disaster waiting to happen. The same is with our bodies, and when we feed on poor quality foods it leads to more leaks and cracks in our system which can accumulate over time and create all out disease.

Just like protein has multiple amino acids that it breaks down to, each with their specific functions in the body, so too is fat composed of various types of fatty acids that have their roles in the body. While there are many types of fatty acids by name, groupings that most people are familiar with are Omega 3 and Omega 6, with Omega 9 being less well known.