To be a well-rounded athlete or even secure for yourself a supple, strong body into old age you must train your flexibility and coordination. As an experienced former competitor and trainer, I practiced these principles and often discussed them my students. Indeed, many of the cognitive benefits of dancing come from coordinating your body to itself, to others and to the music. Flexibility is also important, both as a physical necessity and as one that will teach you about its mental equivalent through an open and adaptable mind. And just like the health of your mouth is related to the health of your whole body, proper form and strength is important for more than just the exercise you do on a daily basis.

Don’t Get Buff

The repackaging of exercise as a special activity done in a gym and with a trainer has created a lot of strange outcomes in our culture. One of them is an obsession with aesthetics, which is achieved by isolation of individual muscles and over-training them to get a certain look. But just like how all of your nutrients work together or in pairs, so too do your muscles all work in groups and pairs. Ignorance of this interdependence for the sake of an aesthetic outcome can (and often will) lead you down an uncertain road in both your physical and spiritual health.