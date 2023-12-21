This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

You have the most amazing gift right under your nose. It is made of countless little tiny machines, intelligently designed, beautiful, dynamic and can love, dream, hope, have faith, cry and laugh. Unlike tigers, birds or lizards who can only create more of the same, you as a human being can paint, write music and poetry, sing and dance.

And yet behind all those beautiful things, that fine machinery is a marvel that is working 24/7 to keep you alive. Consider the following: