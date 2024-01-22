This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Not within a year of getting my first root canal, I came back to the dentist for a regular cleaning and set of x-rays. When it came time to look, he discovered (by accident, mind you) a suspicious area above the root of the tooth that had gotten the root canal. I felt no pain, and it wasn’t very obvious from the x-ray whether it was a problem or not. We decided to err on the side of caution and I scheduled an appointment with a nearby endodontist’s office.

The next thing I know, we are drilling a tiny hole in the side of my gums and draining the pus that had collected at the base of the root canal in the relatively short period of time since the procedure was initially done. Yikes.

As I learned about the dangers of root canals, and the importance of the tooth meridian system, I became less and less attached to my poor little hollow tooth and eventually decided to get it removed. I had been recovering from digestive issues, SIBO and trying to strengthen my digestive center in general. When I found out that my lucky number 13 molar related to the large intestine, and a thermograph scan indicated ongoing inflammation even after the above incident supposedly repaired it, I decided it was time to part ways.

Interestingly, I did notice that some of my digestive symptoms got better after the extraction and I feel like overall it was a positive change despite having a gaping hole in the side of my mouth like some crazy pirate.