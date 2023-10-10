This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Sugar is live energy that gives your body a stress reaction, which over time will cause serious issues in many areas of your health. It is addictive physiologically and psychologically, so both aspects must be accounted for in a detox program. Removing or minimizing sugar from your diet is a lifelong practice and also involves key tools that can help maintain your blood sugar and help fight sugar cravings.

Processed sugar is one of your biggest enemies for optimal health, and in this article we’re going to go over some basics of sugar, how it interacts in your body as a chemical, why it’s dangerous and should be used responsibly (or avoided, really) and how to setup effective habits around it so that you and your family don’t fall prey like moths to the proverbial flame.

Firstly, sugar is a carbohydrate, so in some sense it is essential for life because it provides energy. Don’t get too excited, because remember that even water or oxygen can kill you if used irresponsibly. Everything degrades to sugar in your body, so all this means is that sugar is the basic energy unit we use. You can get sugar from a soft drink or you can get sugar from some organic yam. Even broccoli or steak degrade to sugar eventually.