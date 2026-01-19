A few weeks ago I released an interview with Darryl Eberhart, former military and intelligence officer, author and fellow “conspiracy theorist.” We had a great talk about the powers that pull the strings in this world and throughout history, so make sure you go check it out.

Many of you asked me if there was a way to help Darryl, because as an ailing veteran in this country his story is unfortunately not unique. So we started a GoFundMe for him and I kept it going for about a week.

I am pleased to report that together you contributed over $8,000 to Darryl and that money has been safely delivered to him. It was a bit of an adventure because my bank didn’t do cashier’s checks, but we figured it out. GoFundMe took out its share as usual, but it wasn’t a lot. I wrote Darryl the check and sent it to him via FedEx two day and he got it safely.

So if you participated in his fundraiser, thank you for making a difference. I am sure there will be other similar situations in the future, and this was a great “test” to see the community coming together to help someone in need. May God grant Darryl a few more good years and help him with his needs.

Thanks again for being part of the action and make sure you check out that interview: