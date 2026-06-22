Last week I announced the new, shiny, handy dandy Dance of Life Library USB that has been upgraded with all the additional content from Fall of 2025 through the Fall of 2026. For those of you who purchased a legacy USB and want to upgrade it, you can now grab the upgrade as a digital download in the store. These videos and resources will not be in the online (standard) library, so they are exclusive.



So, what do you get in the digital download upgrade?

Professional, clean, organized done-for-you file structure and nomenclature for easy reference

All 4 Bible Studies Volumes in PDF (not present in original, as original just had the scattered individual PDFs — now you have all 4 volumes in one place) ($320 value)

NEW MUSIC: “The Lost Tapes” — this is over 1 hour of original piano compositions I was able to rescue from some ancient recording sessions I did on tape, way back around 2004 or so. They still have a little bit of background noise, but other than that it’s pretty cool 😎

NEW BOOK: The Seven Transformations: Finding the Narrow Road by Pursuing a Sovereign Christ — my premier “magnum opus” theology book, comes with audio recordings (11 hours)

NEW POSTER: The Seven Transformations Art Poster ($40 value)

NEW BIBLE STUDIES: Many bible studies that were published after the original USB was produced, like the studies on Satan’s Little Season, Sex & Marriage, Christmas, Sabbath, the Afterlife, End Times and Salvation.

RESPONSE VIDEOS: Several response videos on key topics

EXTRA VDS VIDEOS: Episodes #21-25

INTERVIEWS: Several interviews done between Fall 2025-Summer 2026

My popular video, “Why the Jews Are Not God’s Chosen People” has been re-mastered to remove the background music, so now you have both versions available. This no-music version is NOT in the library or online.

Total of over 100+ bonus hours of content

Improved memory storage (all previous MP3s were reduced from 320kbps to 128kbps to save lots of gigs, compressed some large PDF files also)

You can check out the digital download below:

Shop USB