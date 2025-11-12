Everything is rapidly becoming AI, and we know that the end of these things is ultimately to serve the Beast, but we can make it harder for them even by a little by increasing friction with their training models. Below are a few short videos I’ve collected on how to turn off AI training or AI features in various commonly used platforms so that they’re not training on your profile or information. Obviously these things change all the time, but hopefully this helps.

Google/GMAIL —> Turn “smart features” off

@hustlewithchip Chip Hallett on Instagram: "🚨Did you know Google just gave its…

LinkedIn —> Turn off AI using your profile info

@hustlewithchip Chip Hallett on Instagram: "‼️More and more of these apps are u…

Google/Android —> Stop Google from listening to you or saving image searches

@stangnrv Stanislav G | AI Technoblog 🤖 on Instagram: "💡 Pass this on t…

Android —> Stop tracing and make the phone run faster (developer mode)

@mr.hackerloi loi Liang Yang on Instagram: "Please always check for this sett…

Meta/FB/IG —> Remove personal information from Meta AI

@sdv_stm SHVYDIUK TARAS on Instagram: "🚨 DID YOU KNOW THIS?



Follow the…

If you were using Meta AI and put in your address or any other personally identifiable information, this is a way to have it removed from their model. I just put my name and address for that block. In my case they had nothing so they did not remove anything. You will get a response either way. For the second block on the page it has a space for entering your concerns. You can use the following text that I used:

“I do not allow Meta or any of its subsidiaries to use any of my information or profile pictures, statements, posts, tagged posts or any other such related information to my identity or activity from any point in time beginning with the opening of my account and to the current time or beyond, for AI training purposes, generative AI, personalized advertisement or any such similar service.”

Amazon —> Disconnect 3rd parties that have access to your Amazon information

@hustlewithchip Chip Hallett on Instagram: "‼️Truly scary how much of your data…

For this one if you have a business account, it will be under “Other Programs” in your account area.

Microsoft —> Stick it to Bill Gates and disable Microsoft Recall

This is a program that takes screenshots of your machine and integrates with the new “Copilot” AI native program on Windows 11 and beyond. Microsoft recently ended support for Windows 10 and this of course is causing havoc for most people. You can limit these things in Windows 11 though. To disable Recall spying on you, follow the directions below:

Start —> open gpedit —> computer configuration —> administrative templates —> windows components —> windows AI —> allow recall to be enabled —> disabled —> turn off saving snapshot for use with recall —> enabled

To get rid of Copilot off your machine see these instructions:

@forgoodcode Abi Bouhmaida | Hot Guy In Tech on Instagram: "How to get rid o…

I hope this helps, if you have other suggestions or resources feel free to share them in the comments for everyone :)