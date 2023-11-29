There are some who have argued that Jesus was killed on a stake rather than the traditional two-beam cross which is associated with Christianity. Some even go so far as saying the cross is a pagan symbol or that Christianity is pagan or that the bible can't be trusted. Today we will examine these claims in-depth with history and scripture as our guide so that we find the truth about Jesus' crucifixion.

References

Definition of "Stauros", Insight into the Scriptures Vol 1, p.1191

https://archive.org/details/insight-on-the-scriptures-volume-1-aaron-jehoshua/page/1190/mode/2up

New Bible Dictionary, 1985, p.253 "Cross"

https://archive.org/details/newbibledictiona00jddo/page/252/mode/2up

WatchTower 1912

https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/42347762/1912-watch-tower-a2zorg

The Photodrama of Creation Charles Taze Russell (founder)

https://archive.org/details/PhotoDramaOfCreationSlidesPartOne/mode/2up

Watchtower 1931 all editions, compare October 15th (p.306)

https://jw-wayback.org/jw-wb/English/Magazines/The%20Watchtower/1931%20The%20Watchtower.pdf

The Harp of God JF Rutherford, p.141 (1921)

https://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/12868/pg12868-images.html

LIFE by JF Rutherford, 2nd president of the WatchTower (1929) p.216

https://archive.org/details/LifeByJudgeRutherford/page/n107/mode/2up

"The Kingdom 100 Years and Counting" @ 00:32

https://www.jw.org/en/library/videos/kingdom-100-years-counting/

The Battle of Milvian Bridge

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_the_Milvian_Bridge

Crucifixion Practices - Patibulum

https://brill.com/view/journals/nt/64/3/article-p269_2.xml

Alexamenos graffito

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexamenos_graffito

Justin Martyr, Dialogue with Trypho (Ch. 89-108)

https://www.newadvent.org/fathers/01287.htm

Descriptions in antiquity of the execution cross

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Descriptions_in_antiquity_of_the_execution_cross

Setup of Israelites' tents in wilderness

https://www.biblestudy.org/maps/wilderness-camp-israel.html