Enzymes are an often-ignored but important pillar of optimal health, and they serve many functions in the body. In fact, “many” is an understatement, as there are tens of thousands of enzymes facilitating countless reactions in your body every second. Just think about that for a moment. Without these enzymes you would cease to exist immediately, and in many ways the process of aging is related to decreased enzymatic functions. The body is truly a marvel of engineering.

So now, what exactly are these enzymes and how do we maximize them in our body if they're so important?

Chemically, enzymes are complex molecules that essentially facilitate or speed up reactions in your body as catalysts. This can be in the realm of digestion, detoxification, building muscle, making neurotransmitters, transporting important chemicals or facilitating immune activities like breaking down pathogens.

Enzymes are everywhere in your body and they usually require cofactors like minerals or vitamins in order to function properly. Some of the main co-factors for enzymes are(1):

Magnesium

Vitamin B6

Copper and Zinc

Molybdenum

Manganese

Selenium

All of these nutrients are vastly important for health and (with the exception of copper) are practically impossible to get in the diet at a therapeutic level. This is why they are part of my 7 Pillars for Optimal Health and why I often stress their importance, especially magnesium.