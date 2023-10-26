This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Oxalate is a simple plant defense chemical and it binds to other minerals like sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium.(1) When this happens, it creates tiny crystals that can lead to all sorts of problems like kidney stones, abdominal pain, diarrhea and muscle or joint pain. Oxalates are present in many common foods, and understanding what they do in the body can help minimize their effects — especially if you are struggling with various inflammatory conditions like arthritis or autoimmune issues.

Some people are sensitive to oxalate and experience symptoms even from small amounts. If you like salads, shoot for arugula, cabbage or cruciferous vegetables as they are lower in oxalate. Arugula is my favorite and it’s the highest in natural nitrates to help your circulation. Avoid lettuce as it’s basically empty of nutrients and very difficult to digest.

Managing oxalate can be a real dance, especially if you have certain risk factors. Unfortunately, oxalate is in many healthy foods. For most people it’s not an issue, but a change in your health status can suddenly make it important to minimize your oxalate intake or to be aware of it.

Strategies for Managing Oxalates

Below are a few simple guidelines to keep in mind regardless of your current situation: