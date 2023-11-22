This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

One of the buzzwords that has been around for several years in health is “alkaline,” and you can find all kinds of articles and posts about “being alkaline” and why it’s so important for optimal health. In fact, one of the simple dietary recommendations I always point back to is an acronym I learned named PACO. It stands for “Primitive, Alkaline, Colorful and Organic,” and it’s a great tool for screening your food choices.

So what is alkalinity, why is it important and how do you actually create it in your body?