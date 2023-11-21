This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Chemicals & Capillaries

Recall the last time you got numb at the dentist. These are probably memories you try to forget, but give it a whirl. Put yourself back in that chair, shine the lights in your eyes and feel that saucy little pinch in the side of your gum or cheek as the dentist slowly works the needle in. As you sit there patiently waiting for the inevitable fun part to come, notice how your heart starts to race for a few seconds as if you just had a mini panic attack or burst of caffeine. What just happened?

This is because of an adjuvant in the anesthetic called epinephrine, and it’s designed to be a vasodilator so that the numbing agent can do its job. Another name for it is adrenaline, and a similar thing happens when you use a sublingual B12 vitamin or any similar supplement that’s designed to give you a boost of energy. Why? Because you do not have to swallow something for it to enter your bloodstream.

Your mouth, skin, eyes and basically every surface of your body is full of capillaries and receptors for information.

When I was in my early 20’s, I spent a ridiculous amount of money on a laser hair removal program so that I could have a shiny chest for dance competitions without the burden of shaving. Don’t judge me, I was young and dumb. After the first visit the lasering was so painful that, instead of getting the wake up call that my ego had gone overboard, I ordered a topical numbing cream to make the process easier.