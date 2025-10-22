There aren’t that many Unitarians in the world as there are other heretics, but by and large they are often much more clever than the average garden variety charismatic or dispensationalist. So, you really have to get to the head of the snake before that snake wraps itself around you with dazzling arguments and sophistry, a hallmark of the Unitarians because their belief system is philosophy — not theology.

So in case you ever have to deal with a Unitarian ask them a very simple question and refuse to continue the conversation until they answer it: Is God limited by logic?

If the answer is “No” (which it should be), then their entire position collapses immediately, because the reason they deny Christ’s deity and the incarnation, just like every Gnostic heretic before them, is because they simply cannot accept these things on logical grounds.

But nothing about God is logical. God exists of Himself. God creates something from nothing. God is present in all places all the time. God knows everything that’s ever happened or will happen. God cannot be divided into cells or parts or atoms. None of these things are logical whatsoever, but here’s the problem for the Unitarian: admitting these truths and being honest with scripture means that God doesn’t operate by logic, which is a factor of the created order. That means nothing about God is logical and something like the incarnation cannot be rejected on grounds that it’s not possible for God or not logical.

That leaves only scripture, but scripture clearly testifies to the incarnation in many places, like the following:

“For in him the whole fullness of deity dwells bodily, and you have been filled in him, who is the head of all rule and authority.” Colossians 2:9-10 “Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who, though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, by taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men.” Philippians 2:5-7 “Great indeed, we confess, is the mystery of godliness: God was manifested in the flesh, vindicated by the Spirit, seen by angels, proclaimed among the nations, believed on in the world, taken up in glory.” 1 Timothy 3:16 “Pay careful attention to yourselves and to all the flock, in which the Holy Spirit has made you overseers, to care for the church of God, which he obtained with his own blood.” Acts 20:28

And so on, so on. Nevermind the many times Jesus is worshiped and accepts worship, which is forbidden to John by the angel who visited him. Nevermind Jesus’ claims to deity and pre-existence like in John 8:58, John 17:5 and Revelation 1:17-18. Nevermind how Paul and Jude both say Jesus was in the Exodus, yet it was YHWH in the Exodus. Nevermind that both Peter and Paul use precise grammatical structure (Granville Sharp rule) to claim Jesus is God (2 Peter 1:1 and Titus 2:13).

Nevermind all those things, things that Unitarians will slither and hiss and spin your head in circles over and over with their rehearsed arguments, because the spirit that drives them is the spirit of antichrist which denies the Son and therefore does not have the Son nor the Father. Nevermind these things. What really matters is the first and essential question, exposing their idolatry of logic and collapsing their belief system in one go — because once you accept that there’s nothing logical about God, the only logical (see what we did there?) interpretation of the above verses is that God became man and tabernacled with His people, just as the bible authors believed and just as the bible clearly states.

Deny these basic truths and you cannot call yourself a Christian by any stretch of the imagination.

So congratulations! You just defeated a Unitarian. They will never admit defeat though, because it takes great pride to deny the deity of Christ and be so committed to attacking it at every chance they get. They will sidestep this issue and jump straight to all sorts of sophisticated philosophical conjectures, but this is what it really boils down to.

The Unitarians call themselves biblical Christians but there is nothing biblical nor Christian about their position, because the god of the Unitarians is their own logic. Yet God existed before logic was created and before the rules of the world came into being, because He caused them to come into being. Unitarians do not have a sovereign God, do not have the true Christ and do not have a gospel. They need to be evangelized just like Muslims and Jews, but unfortunately they think they are already Christians and they think you’re a pagan — so these are often some of the most challenging, if not impossible (for man) cases to ever deal with.

And you thought Catholics were tough!