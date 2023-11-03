This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Some recent statistics reveal a worrisome reality: over 300 million people worldwide suffer from anxiety and another 300 million people suffer from depression, most of whom are women. Granted that some of these cases overlap in one person, the reality is that hundreds of millions of people are dealing with issues that can be treated naturally and wholesomely instead of the poisons of the pharmaceutical industry. Today you will learn about alternative options that actually work based on the research and on personal experience.

My Own Experience with Panic Disorder

When I was in college I had a minor injury playing racquetball, which later developed into a major problem. I slammed up against a wall while running backwards, and as a result a few ribs in my sternum got dislocated. It sounds painful, and it really was. Even minor distances like 1mm can make a drastic difference, and within 12 hours I was experiencing excruciating pain in my chest without understanding where it came from.

At the exact time this was happening, I was also in a heated argument with someone and, together with the pain, it made me think I was having a heart attack and dying. I was about 19 and had no clue about anything, and the ensuing years were filled with a debilitating panic disorder full of useless ER visits, pulling over on the side of the freeway, sleep problems and even an eating disorder when I almost choked to death during a panic episode.

In my first ER visit I was given a tablet of Ativan, which is a very powerful anti-anxiety drug, and within a day my body had serious withdrawal symptoms. It was horrible. My doctor at the time recommended Lexapro, another drug used for depression, and I refused because I had a friend who had been on anti-depressants his whole life and I saw the results. Thinning hair, unpredictable mood, lethargy and just overall a lack of vibrant health.

These experiences ultimately led me to find answers in the alternative health field, and I believe God brought the right people into my life at the right time as He always does. Over 20 years later I am helping others find natural solutions and I have created books, research articles, podcasts and many other things available on the health page that arm people with the truth in matters of health and skip past the hype.

So, my first point today is that regardless of where you are at: remember that our problems and challenges always lead us to greater things.