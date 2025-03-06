Health & Wellness
On this page I have collected every major work on health that I have done in one place so that you have a reference. The resources on this page span over 20 years of health research and tens of thousands of dollars invested in testing, supplements and personal experimentation as a pro athlete, health aficionado and certified wellness coach. May these resources help you live a healthier life in the coming months and years.
DISCLAIMER:
The information on this page is presented for your education and personal research. Health is a complex scheme that requires individual nuance. Always consult your healthcare provider before making any health-related decision.
Healthy Like a Fox: A Friendly Guide to Health in the End Times
Fennec foxes are spry and quick, and that’s the way we should be too. We are at the end of human history, with Jesus’ return on the horizon and likely within this generation. That means many drastic world changes will happen, including the Image of the Beast and Mark of the Beast. How are we to live until then? How are we to prepare physically, so that we can be as ready for these changes as possible? While everything is in God’s hands, we must not neglect our responsibility to care for the bodies we were given.
In this free series I discuss major topics of health and also how to think about your health from now until that fateful day so that you are as strong as possible and not dependent on institutions or Big Pharma. Learn to get healthy, healthy like a fox!
Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health
This is my premier health research book, a collection of my research articles and their references as well as additional content on practically every health topic. The original was written in 2020 and it was revised in 2025. The book is 797 pages and 1600+ scientific references. You can purchase the book here.
Website Health Articles
Below are also some selected articles that I’ve prioritized to look at first. These articles are designed to give you a foundation in health and wellness:
The Ultimate Recovery Stack
This is a stack (routine) that I use and recommend with quality products designed to minimize inflammation, maximize recovery and optimize gut health. The page below will outline timing and dosages and product links:
BodyHacker Basics Masterclass
This is my course on nutrition and health covering the major aspects like diet, supplements, sleep, digestion, etc. It is available for paid members.
Recorded Articles & Podcasts
Below are recordings of various health topics available either in Dance Your Way Through Life or on the website articles. Some of these recordings are more paraphrased than the full article and done in podcast style, so keep that in mind. If you want the most amount of detail then reference the written work.
Fasting for Health with Renee Fitton, MS RD
9 Reasons Why You Should Supplement
6 Principles for Meal Planning
7 Nutrients for Strong Teeth
11 Healthy Eating Principles for You and Your Family
14 Nutrients for Better Sleep
17 Simple Anti-Aging Basics
20 Sleep Thieves Robbing You at Night
Everyday Basics for Optimal Health
Healing Your Relationship with Food
Health - It's Not That Simple
How to Deal with Oxalates
How to Hack Fasting - A Complete Guide
How to Kill A Virus Naturally
Making Healthy Choices - Carbs
Making Healthy Choices - Fat
Making Healthy Choices - Fiber
Making Healthy Choices - Protein
Melatonin - Everything You Need to Know
Nitric Oxide - Do's and Don'ts
Oral Care Basics - 10 Steps to a Healthy Smile
Sleep Resources - Gadgets, Therapies and Supplements
Sugar Detox Strategies
Supplement Timings and Therapeutic Ranges
Why You Should Be Careful with Herbs
Health Podcasts (2019-2021)
Below are all of my major health podcasts and interviews with health experts done over the course of several years. These are good interviews filled with lots of evergreen information on how to live a healthy life. Please keep in mind that these podcasts were done before I came to Jesus in the summer of 2021.
Please also understand that I do not maintain connections with these people, so I do not know what they are doing or believing today - nor do I endorse them today in any way. The information is overall good quality and I post it here for your edification to live a healthier life. Eat the meat and spit the bones.
Lastly, please realize there may be resources mentioned in these podcasts (like PDFs to download) that are no longer valid. I also mention contacting me for coaching, and I am currently not offering 1 on 1 health coaching.
Health & Healing with Dr. Noel Pense (6/17/19)
Leading the Way Through Vision with Dr. Kelly DeSimone (1/20/20)
Smile for Success with Will Revak of Orawellness.com (2/7/20)
Things the News Isn't Telling You - Self-Care Strategies for COVID-19 (3/21/20)
Building a Healthy Life with Justin Nault (5/7/20)
Journey to Optimal Health with Doug Grant (6/25/20)
Solving the Iodine Puzzle with Charles Hakala (7/30/20)
Health Testing 101 - 57 Tests for Optimal Health (8/13/20)
The Art of Anti-Aging Dentistry with Dr. Koroush Maddahi (8/20/20)
Functional Nutrition & Health Testing with Nichole Herms (12/4/20)
The Real Food Movement with Hilary Boynton (12/18/20)
Stress, The Gut & Your Health with Dr. Jannine Krause (1/8/21)
What You Didn't Know About Copper with Charlie Barker (4/29/21)
How to Slow Down Aging with Dr. Sandra Kauffman (5/7/21)
Joyful Kitchen, Joyful Gut with Tina McDermott (7/15/21)
Re-patterning Pain & Injury with Dr. George Roth (9/2/21)
Restore Your Health & Hope with Dr. Aaron Hartman (9/9/21)
Healthy Mind, Healthy Aging with Dr. Joseph Casciani (9/23/21)
Find Your Healthy Place with Tim O'Brien (10/15/21)
Health Testing Guide
There are many tests to get on a regular basis to monitor inflammation and general health. I discuss these in my book, Dance Your Way Through Life, but I will outline the major ones below and what to look for, as well as where you can order tests without a doctor (if you don’t have one or your doctor is being uncooperative).
Where to Order Blood Tests
BLTSystem is an online system where you can order lab tests with your credit card. Register and browse their tests, and then once you order they will send you a lab requisition which you then take to a LabCorp near you and get it done. It is administered by a doctor and signed off, so you do not need to go through your own provider. It is a useful resource as some tests may be much cheaper than through your provider, but always check the price.
Some Tests to Consider
The following are general tests I like to get on a regular basis to monitor health, in no particular order.
Inflammation and Immunity
Vitamin D (25-Hydroxy, not Calcitriol) = Ideally between 65-80. Find what level of vitamin D supplementation works for you with successive baseline tests and then keep a maintenance amount, as Vitamin D has countless uses in the body.
CRP (C-Reactive Protein) = Ideally as low as possible. CRP measures system-wide inflammation. Aim to be as low as possible.
Homocysteine = Ideally between 6-8. This is an important marker for cardiovascular health, and it is affected by B12/B9/B6 status. The more deficient you are in these, the higher that number is. A high homocysteine is a risk factor for heart issues.
Ferritin = Ideally between 80-100. Ferritin is your body’s iron storage protein and can be increased when there are inflammatory issues or sickness. If very low (less than 40) then you are probably deficient in iron (usually women). Ferritin levels can also be cross-referenced with GGT (a liver enzyme and cheap to test). GGT measures glutathione activity indirectly. A high GGT means you need to replenish your body’s selenium and antioxidant reserves, and a high GGT with a high ferritin is a picture of inflammation.
Blood pressure = Ideally 110/70. The difference between your two numbers is your “pulse pressure” - and that should be no bigger or smaller than 40. When you see differences of 60 or more, or 20 or less, these are indicating arterial stiffness issues. Omega 3’s, nitric oxide (beets, arugula, Arginine, etc.) and reducing overall inflammation can help. For high blood pressure there are many natural remedies that can help tone things down, such as ginger and taurine.
CBC (complete blood count) = tells you many things about the state of your various cells. Cheap test. I look for the size of red blood cells and platelets, as indicators of B12 deficiency. Generally if they are on the large end of the spectrum (or over), this means more B12 is needed. These tests can also indicate if there are platelet issues, or disease or parasites depending on the activity of various immune cells.
ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate) = measures systemic inflammation by assessing how quickly red blood cells settle in a test tube over one hour. Faster settling means more systemic inflammation.
Thyroid
TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone) = Ideally 1-2. Above 3.5 and the thyroid is working harder than it should. If TSH is low but hormones are also low, this suggests a pituitary (signaling) problem.
Total T4/Total T3 = Ideally above the middle of the range. Everyone’s functions are different, but generally you want hormones to be above the middle in the upper ranges.
Free T4/Free T3 = Same as above.
Reverse T3 = Measures unusable T3 byproduct, which rises during periods of stress or inflammation. Reverse T3 being high can make you have hypothyroid symptoms even with “normal” labs. Ideally should be in a ratio of 1/10 with Total T3 (so 10 for Reverse T3, 100 Total T3). Usually if higher than 12-15 there is cortisol or stress going on.
TBG (Thyroid Binding Globulin) = Protein that binds thyroid hormone, related to estrogen levels. If too high, can cause hypothyroid symptoms even with “normal” labs. Ideally on the lower end.
T3 Uptake = Measurement of binding capacity of TBG, also related to estrogen. Can help to diagnose estrogen related issues that are affecting thyroid. Works inversely with TBG. High T3 uptake generally means low TBG (better) and low T3 uptake means higher TBG (worse).
Antibodies = there are two kinds of antibodies and they can be tested routinely. If you have low antibodies on your first test and no autoimmune issues it is not something to test regularly. For those with Hashimoto’s or Grave’s, these can be affected by various things like selenium or diet.
Other Tests
Hemoglobin A1C = ideally less than 5.5, measures overall blood sugar management. NOTE: In some otherwise healthy people, you may have a higher rating (5.6, 5.7, maybe even 5.8 etc.) because of a limitation on this test. The test measures the percentage of your red blood cells that have been glycated (damaged) by sugar. But since blood cells of healthy people live longer (the range is 90-120 days), and there is less turn over, this can inflate these results — even though you’re healthy! So always look at things from an overall perspective not just numbers.
CMP (Complete Metabolic Panel) = Cheap test that tests many general markers of health like electrolytes, blood proteins, liver and kidney function, cholesterol, triglycerides, etc. For cholesterol, total cholesterol is less important than the triglyceride score and HDL score. HDL ratios to Total Cholesterol and LDL should be less than 4 and 2.5 respectively. Triglyceride to HDL ratio is also very important, and should be less than or equal to 1.5. High triglycerides are indicators of poor diet and habits.
NMR Lipoprofile = A more sophisticated cholesterol test to show you the particle sizes of cholesterol. The small LDL particles are the ones that need to be watched as they are much more atherogenic than the large LDL particles.