In this simple article I’m going to share with you all of the nutrients required to maintain healthy tooth enamel. I can tell you from experience and testing that my teeth would get translucent when my minerals were low, and then within a few days or a week of supplementing they would return to a nice consistent color — with sensitivity also diminishing.

Although there is much to be said about each of these nutrients, the important thing is to stay consistent and always opt for quality. It is also important to build healthy habits around oral care, so if you want to take this a step further, checkout this article on creating an oral health routine.