This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Food is not what it used to be, nutrients have antagonistic relationships with each other, the world is full of toxins that deplete your body, your genes suck just like everyone else’s, anti-nutrients in food limit what you get, the level of stress you have on a daily basis can impact your demand, not all supplements are created equal, your health goals may be different and demand more nutrition and it is impractical to get certain nutrients from food alone.

Not an Option

In today’s world at the end of the Genesis curse, supplementation is not an option for long-term, optimal health. Notice two important words here: “long-term” and “optimal.” Can you live a healthy life without supplementing? It’s possible. Can you live a long life without supplementing? Absolutely. Can you live a long and healthy life without supplementing? Even this is a yes, but remember that health is a numbers game, and by the end of this article you will realize why even though the answer to this last question is still “yes” — it still may behoove you to include targeted, intelligent nutrition in your life so you can maximize your odds of healthspan.