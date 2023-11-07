This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Much like this article on B vitamin and cancer controversies, this topic warrants further exploration because it is one of those that is likely to bring some confusion to your journey. In the early 90’s, a huge study called the Alpha-Tocopherol, Beta Carotene Cancer Prevention Study was done in Finland. It followed over 29,000 male smokers from 5 to 8 years while either in a control group (no supplements), a placebo group, a group taking vitamin E, a group taking beta carotene (vitamin A, plant derived) or a group taking a mix of both.(1)